We discussed a lot on International Women's Day, we began with the United Nations Resident Coordinator Marina Walter.
International Women's Day is the focus of the show and we began with the United Nations. it's no secret that women have had to fight and in some cases, still advocating for equality, respect and particular rights as their male counterparts. The UN is commemorating International Women's Day under the theme 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 '. In her message United Nations Resident Coordinator Marina Walter says "Now, more than ever, there is a collective awareness that the voices, skills and perspectives of women must get a seat at the table. Barriers that preclude women from participating in decision-making must be removed."
We are continued our focus on International Women's Day. The last time we had our guest Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy was during the UN's 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in which she expressed concern over the number of violent acts against women that make the headlines during that period. How does she feel about this year's commemoration of International Women's Day and from a government's standpoint, what are some of the initiatives that are geared towards assisting with the development of Women?
As you can expect, a number of activities are scheduled today to commemorate International Women's Day. Let's talk out 'Walkout For Women ' it's happening today from 2 pm, under the IWD's theme '#ChooseToChallenge'.
The organizations are calling for specific changes in order to better protect women which include a detailed strategic plan. We are joined by representatives of two of the organizations participating, who say that women must be able to walk free and not brave. Joining us were Zeleca Julien,Executive Director, I Am One and Asiya S. Mohammed CEO, Conflict Women, Ltd.
Let's tell you about a fundraiser with a difference hosted by The Caribbean Health Foundation and the Consortium of Disability Organizations. It's happening at the Princess Elizabeth Centre on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm on March 27th.
Telling us more about these organisations and this initiative were Jacqui Leotaud- Consortium of Disability Organizations and Godfrey Araujo Caribbean Health Foundation.
Exactly one year ago, Jiselle Singh would have been preparing to participate in the Caribbean Women In Leadership all female sitting that occurred in the parliament on March 9th 2020.Jiselle is also a vocalist looking to make her mark in the entertainment industry. Jiselle Singer will be a part of the Glenda Collens Studio Concert on March 20th at MovieTowne Fiesta Plaza, she's an activist and vocalist and joined us on set.