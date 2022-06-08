In this Morning Edition, the focus is on politics and the contest for leadership of the United National Congress. Former Health Minister Dr. Fuad Khan is vying for the top post and told the Express that he wants to work together with the incumbent leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. He believes that there is room for the separation of the posts for Leader of the Opposition and the political leader which is not new to the UNC, a similar model was explored on two occasions within the party. Dr. Khan talks about his goal and vision for UNC.
A maximum penalty of expulsion from the school is what the Chief Education Officer is reminding students they could face, if found guilty of committing serious offences while in uniform, whether on or off the school's compound. This is on the heels of the latest school fight to go viral which has resulted in a student being hospitalized. Committees and programmes have been setup time and time again but are we reaping the desired results? Also, what does the law say about minors committing serious offences and can parents also be held accountable? Officer Derrick Sharbodie, Manager of the St. James Police Youth Club gives his perspective.
The world economy continues to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. Shortages and speculation of recession dominate certain parts of the globe which which inevitably trickle down to T&T once in effect. Stakeholders on the sister isle of Tobago are paying closer attention to these developments ahead of their upcoming budget presentation due this month. The allocation of the funds by Central Government and how they are spent by the Tobago House of Assembly will be crucial in Tobago's ability to whether any economic storm. In this segment, President of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George to talk about his expectations.
The First Citizens National Poetry Slam Competition is a component of the NGC Bocas Literary Festival and come June 11th-15th, they will be hosting a call to for auditions. This year the national competition celebrates a decade of providing the largest stage for spoken word talent in the region under the theme "A Season of Change". All auditions will take the form of virtual open mic shows and the dates for the virtual open mic auditions are as follows:
Saturday 11 – One Mic (Kyle "Skeeto" Amos)
Sunday 12 – East Yard Studio (Dominique Roy)
Saturday 18 – Bohemia Room (Tevin Gill)
Sunday 19 – True Talk No Lie (Yvan Mendoza)
Saturday 25 – Tobago Writers Guild (Juray Greene)
All audition times are scheduled for 12:30 to 2:30 pm.
Jean-Claude Cournand CEO, Bocas Lit Fest, and Dominique Roy, Creative Associate – East Yard give the details.
The Kwame Ture Memorial Lecture Series is among the many events that comprise the Pan African Festival, in celebration of Emancipation Day, hosted by the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago. The Lecture Series attempts to perpetuate Ture's legacy by building awareness, consciousness, and intellect of African peoples to better control their destiny and their social and economic well-being. It takes place on Sunday 12th June virtually from 5 pm.
Dr Claudius Fergus- Research and Education Officer, ESCTT, and Dr Asha Kambon, Director, ESCTT give the details.