Morning Edition: 8th June, 2021

OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS FOR COE
Thank you for staying with us, let's focus on the politics. At the United National Congress' usual Monday Night meeting, Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad called for a Commission of Enquiry into the Government's handling of the Covid-19 Pandemic and any related matters. Here's some of what Mrs. Persad-Bissessar had to say.
TTRNA ON COVID 19 STATS
The Ministry of Health's Media Conference yesterday revealed that the P1 or Brazilian variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in T&T. According to the Ministry's latest report active cases continue to climb with 389 new COVID-19 cases reported. Sadly, the death toll has also risen as twelve additional deaths were reported. On a brighter note 241 recovered community cases and 63 people have been discharged from public health facilities. So far, 123,016 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 2,328 persons have received both doses of the vaccine. Let's get the views of Idi Stuart, President of the Registered Nurses Association.
MY COVID 19 STORY: Recovered Patient Advocates
Let's focus on the story of Christopher Alleyne who battled the dreaded Covid-19 virus for three weeks. Mr. Alleyne spent five days attached to an Oxygen tank and thankfully is alive to tell his story. The recovered patient is not only an advocate for the Covid-19 vaccine but also extremely thankful to our front-line health-care workers. Mr. Alleyne joined us via Zoom
TTPS ON WEEKEND CURFEWS
It's time for us to discuss matters related to policing and State of Emergency with Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar.
COVID COHESIVE PROJECT
There are so many layers related to the Covid-19 pandemic that it may be hard to keep up with where to access various types of information. We were joined by Shemeon Williams the Team Lead of Covid Cohesive, an online resource website seeking to assist with easier access to all things Covid-19 related.
