Our next guest was originally booked to talk about impact of crime and lawlessness on the business community, which we will get to. At the Prime Minister's media conference yesterday, Dr. Keith Rowley spoke on rising food prices, the CARICOM initiative and how the new Bail bill failed to get the required special majority in the Senate Wednesday.
Let's get a reaction from the Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Jaishima Leladharsingh.
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who celebrated his birthday last week, joins us this morning via zoom. On June 22nd, Mr. Augustine delivered his first budget presentation in the total of $3.97B with the aim of stimulating Tobago's economy. However, word from some within the business community is that nothing significant has happened in the last six months and companies continue to face resounding pressure from the banks.
We have a few more minutes with Farley Augustine Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.
The labour front continues to be tense between leaders and the government. Weekly demonstrations and a vote of no confidence have not yet resulted in their demands being met. Wage negotiations through an upped offer from the Chief Personnel Officer remains unsatisfactory according to workers. We are joined on set by the General Secretary of NATUC and the President of SWWTU Michael Annisette.
In an effort to help men be a bit more proactive regarding their health, the South West Regional Health Authority will host a Men's Health Fair at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital tomorrow. It begins at 10 a.m. and several services will be offered, catering to the needs of men.
To tell us more are a couple representatives via Zoom, Mrs. Michelle Murray-La Foucade, General Manager – Policy Planning & Research and Chairman of the Health Promotions Committee and Dr. Sandi Arthur, Primary Care Physician 11.
Regional news:
With debate continuing on a recent ruling by the courts that deemed Antigua and Barbuda's decades-old anti-buggery laws unconstitutional, the government said the country will not be "actively" reshaping legislation that may affect its LGBTQ community.
Minister of Information and Cabinet spokesman Melford Nicholas, said individuals have the right to challenge any of the country's laws through the courts as was the case in this instance. On Tuesday, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court ruled that sections 15 and 19 of the Sexual Offences Act 1995, which speak to the act of buggery, is discriminatory on the basis of sex.
To news over in Barbados:
One man was killed and five people injured in a shooting incident at a bar in Long Bay, St. Philip around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
A police statement said several patrons were attending a karaoke session at Byers Boozie Bites when two men armed with guns entered and started shooting. This caused patrons to scamper for safety and at the end of the melee one male was discovered dead in a vehicle. Police are yet to release the victim's identity.
Five other persons suffered gunshot injuries. They were all treated by ambulance personnel at the scene and then later transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.
To international developments:
Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has died after being shot while giving a speech in the western city of Nara.
It's time for us to wrap up for the week, there is NO ME PRIME later, and we invite you to join us on Monday from 6 am. We leave you with this image of an early morning, captured the day after the tropical storm warning was lifted.