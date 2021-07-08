Following the Prime Minister's media Conference last week, there has been much discourse about who should be allowed to operate. The economic realities of the pandemic continue to impact business operations head-on. Whether it is by staggered hours, outstanding loans and wages payment or temporary closure due to the restrictions, the Business Community says these implications will have long-term effects.
Has there been an recent dialogue with the Government or an indication of a full reopening anytime soon? We were joined by Ms. Diane Hadad, Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Mark Edghill- President, T&T Coalition of Services Industries.
We heard from the The Aviation Communication and Allied Workers' Union yesterday and today, let's get a perspective from Caribbean Airlines. The state airline's financial loss did not come as a surprise to many even though, CAL has been operating in other jurisdictions since this country's border closure.
Added to that, Caribbean Airlines announced a necessary retrenchment exercise with four hundred and fifty persons identified as being redundant. Was there an alternative and how is CAL expected to deal with the demands of a border reopening, with LSS manpower?
We were joined by Dionne Ligoure , Head of Corporate Communications at Caribbean Airlines.
According to the Ministry of Health, 221,620 have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 129,849 received their second dose. The ongoing vaccination drive has met with hesitancy in some quarters particularly, when it comes to vaccine efficacy among the options. The University of the Trinidad and Tobago will today host its final session on the webinar series 'Hype or Hope , Covid-19 Vaccines.
The Ministry of Health maintains that vaccination is the best weapon against the Virus, the country recorded fifteen additional deaths yesterday. Dr. Nicole Ramlachan- Geneticist Consultant at Genix Diagnostics Ltd and Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT joined us.
In our Artiste's Forum segment, we were joined by, Xavier Edwardz. The Tobago-born artiste describes himself as revolutionary and is also a three-time National Awardees.
He spoke about his latest single 'Where We Come From (Tobago) which was released on his birthday as a gift to the nation during the pandemic.
It's been four years since the passing of Samuel Abraham known as Lord Brigo in the Calypso World. His career began in the 1960s and he quickly became known as a contortionist on the stage. Voodoo Man, Limbo Break and Do So Ent Like So are some of his hits over the decades
Last Thursday the icon would have celebrated his 81st birthday and in tribute, two of his daughters have partnered with music producer Stadic to honour his legacy.
His daughters Janeel Abraham and Janelle Abraham told us more about the tribute video.