On Friday's Morning Edition, yet another blow to the labour force as Methanex Corporation announced today that it expects its Titan methanol facility in Trinidad will remain idled indefinitely. A restructuring process is on its way to support a one-plant operation and reduce its Trinidad workforce by approximately 60 positions filled by employees and long-term contractors.
John Floren, President and CEO, Methanex Corporation, said, "We remain committed to doing business in Trinidad and Tobago and we believe that we will be able to secure an economic longer-term natural gas agreement for Titan in the coming years. Our operations in Trinidad are well located to supply global methanol markets and are an important component of our global production network. We are taking the necessary steps to maintain Titan to ensure a safe and efficient restart of the plant when a longer-term gas agreement is reached".
We got a perspective on the labour and economic front from political leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah.
Last October, it was reported that new and foreign-used car dealers were given a 'grace period' before the Government imposes higher taxes and import duties on certain private motor cars effective New Year's Day. Last month, Ministry of Trade and Industry issued a release to Registered Foreign Used Car Dealers, Individual Importers and other stakeholders informing them of an Amendment of the criteria relating to the Importation of Used Right Hand Drive Motor Vehicles.
Now the T&T Automotive Dealers Association is saying that they received an interim license stating that their individual quotas have been reduced and were given a new tax structure. Visham Babwah- President, TADA and Rhondall Feeles- Vice President, TADA were our guests.
Let's focus on the politics, this time on the Local Government By-Election. We are joined by Independent Candidate for the Hindustan / St Mary's electoral district Ariel Saunders. A first-timer to the political arena, the 24 year old said he is going to do his best to win the votes of his community.
Rooted in rich Merikin history, the youngest of five siblings and was born and raised in the southern village of St Mary's, Moruga. In 2012, Ariel was selected by the United States Embassy as one of thirteen to represent Trinidad and Tobago as a Partners of the Americas Youth Ambassador in Washington DC and Maine. Mr. Saunders is also the Founder/ Director of the Cowen Hamilton Secondary Alumni Association and recently spearheaded the association's Covid-19 food support program which benefited over 60 vulnerable students and their families.
In the era of Covid-19, sanitation and cleansing has played a leading role in the fight against the pandemic. How many of us have spotted to consider those who are responsible for keeping the commercial businesses , public institutions and other spaces bacteria free so we can feel a little safer?
Our guest Paul Duncan is the founder and President of the Janitorial Association of Trinidad and Tobago. He says while Janitorial Cleaners have also been at the forefront of the fight to flatten the curve, their role and importance have been under the radar.
We focused on health and in particular, women's health. Endometriosis when tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus, grows outside your uterus. This can result a painful experiences and in some cases, requires surgical removal. The Endometriosis Association is hosting its third spotlight series which is available via their website www.endott.org from 7 PM tomorrow. Well known Comedienne and Media Personality Nikki Crosby will be the featured speaker and share her own personal journey.
We were joined by Karen Hinkson, Public Relations Director - TTEA