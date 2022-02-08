Well it may not be " back to normal" as we know it but, the resumption of physical classes is a clear indication that we must learn to live with the Covid-19 virus. The Ministry of Education reported a successful turnout of students yesterday as Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly toured several schools.
Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says for the most part, they were satisfied with Covid-19 safety measures put in place at most schools. Let's hear more from Kyrla Robertson-Thomas, 2ND Vice President TTUTA.
We are keeping the focus on the resumption of physical classes for secondary and standard five pupils but this time a focus on the sister isle. Mr. Bradon Roberts-TTUTA Tobago officer joins us to give an update.
Whether on traditional or social media , incidents of crime and violence in T&T continue to dominate the headlines. From murders, to shootings and stabbing incidents...morning or night...the criminal elements seem committed to living a life of crime.We are joined by Acting Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar.
Khemraj Seecharan takes victory in the Debe/South by election which was held yesterday. The United National Congress Councillor elect was born and raised in the constituency. Preliminary results say he won the seat with 1,650 votes, the PEP took 175 and the PNM candidate took 25 votes. He speaks to us on this segment.
T&T born International Award winning chef Kashia Diaz joins us now along with Pierto Polizzi , President of Entore Italy. She grew up in Carenage ad recently visited T&T for her mother's 78th birthday. The visit was also helpful in connecting with local distributors for Enotre Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil of which,she serves as Head of Operations for North America and works closely with Italian Food Style Education International Culinary Institute located in Turin.
Ms. Diaz is planning a ten-week culinary programme online via The Trinidad and Tobago Corporate Training Academy, by the end of the first quarter and joins us here on Morning Edition.
In this Artiste Forum, we are joined by Former national Calypso Queen the very talented Stacey Sobers. She's had a constant presence in the Calypso 2014 when she entered the Calypso Queen Competition. For the 2022 season, Stacey is paying tribute to one of our icons, the Late Singing Sandra.
"Legacy Lives" was penned by prolific songwriter Gregory "GB" Ballantyne and produced by renowned local producer Carl "Beaver" Henderson.