Given the events of last week, many sectors have called for changes to what they described as the failures in our societies. Last week's discovery of the body of Andrea Bharatt plunged the country yet again into mourning the death of another women targeted by elements of the society. The Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has called for more offences to become non-bailable, are our politicians mature enough to come together to effectively deal with the issue of crime or is the will of tribal politics too great to abandon?
Political Analyst Derek Ramsamooj joined us.
We focused on matters relating to women and what is being done assist women in various levels. Conflict Women limited seeks to provide women with the tools through entrepreneurship, to assist those impacted by gender-based violence. They have a special competition where women can access 'seed' capital for their small business. Founder Asiya Mohammed received the 100th Commonwealth Point of Light Award from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and a National Medal for the Development of Women (Gold) from the President of Trinidad & Tobago for her exceptional service to survivors. Ms. Mohammed joined us to tell us more about her initiative.
Communications Network Digicel has continued their commitment to supporting the culture of T&T which includes carnival. They have partnered with a number of events for both adults and children to bring a virtual events during the pandemic. What are some of the upcoming events and how about the technology capacity needed to power these events? Colin Greaves - Head of Public Relations, Digicel joined us.