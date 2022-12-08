In this episode of Morning Edition, we ask the question: Do you have concerns, issues, complaints or even sensitive information that you would like to relay to WASA? Well, members of the public can now Whatsapp the CEO directly!
Meantime, WASA is assuring a few hundred thousand customers still without water that their supply will soon be restored.
Let's focus on a bit of politics. It was no surprise that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has retained leadership of the People's National Movement, following three days of voting in the PNM's internal elections.
Also scoring high with the electors is newly elected Chairman, Energy Minister Stuart Young who got 8,398 votes, against Ken Butcher, who was on Nunez-Tesheira's slate, and who received 313 votes, and Farai Hove Masaisai, who got 473 votes.
In the aftermath Mr. Butcher claims there were several issues with the voting process. He joins us on set.
Earlier in the week, the Energy Chamber welcomed the signing of agreements between bp, Shell, The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited and the Government of Trinidad & Tobago for the restructuring of the Atlantic LNG facility. The Chamber views this as an important milestone to secure the future of the gas industry and by extension the energy industry.
The annual Energy Conference and Trade show is happening from January 23rd-25th at the Hyatt Regency, registration is available online at www.energy.tt and Dr. Thackwray Driver, President/CEO, Energy Chamber of Trinidad & Tobago joins us on set.
We are joined by a couple members of the Diabetes Association. Alicia Ramdass Research Assistant / Project Coordinator and Andrew Dhnoo President of DATT to find more about a Child Lifestyle Camp. It's geared towards raising awareness among the youth and possible prevention.
The Sui Generis Sound Drumming Academy is hosting a graduation and awards ceremony for its students this Sunday at the The Apostles' Ministries in Longdenville Chaguanas.
The ticketed event costs $100. and all proceeds go towards purchasing equipment for the students as well as thier building fund. . We are joined by Quianna Mahabir via zoom to tell us more.
The HELLO Campaign which stands for Helping Electronics Live Longer , is part of the project 'Demonstration of the Environmentally Sound Management of Used and End-of-Life Mobile Phones in Trinidad and Tobago'.
The project seeks to divert this waste stream from our landfills and increase awareness about the environmentally sound management of used mobile phones. To tell us more about this project we are joined by a few guests;
Jewel Batchasingh, Director of the BCRC, Shalina Rooplal, Research Officer. BCRC-Caribbean.Colin Greaves, Head of Public Relations, Digicel Group and Khamal Georges, Senior Manager – Environment and Reputation Management, Bmobile.
It's time for our Artiste's forum and we are joined by Ria Black who is described as a promising new voice in the modern Soca music scene.
Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the New Jersey-based singer brings an international perspective to her music and she joins us now to talk about her latest release ' Signal the Zodiacs'.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. Here is an image from Angeli Parasramsingh, she calls it ' A bird's view of a sunset'.