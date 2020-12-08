The Amendments to the Procurement Legislation were passed in the lower House on Friday without the support of the Opposition United National Congress, and will e debated in the Upper House today. Prior to the debate, various Civil Society Groups and Business organizations have voiced concerns regarding particular elements to the amendments. We got another view in, Afra Raymond- Past President of the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry.
We have seen the headlines and outcry over the deaths of two women over the past few days. The TTPS continues to urge citizens "if you see something, say something" as we look to rid our society of criminal elements.
We were joined by Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar.
The Center for Student Achievement Resources and Enrichment is hosting a virtual seminar on Saturday from 10 am. The theme 'Learning, Mental, and Physical' coincides with the organization's vision statement which aims to propel students intellectually, mentally and socially to affect the world.
To give us some more details we were joined by Alicia Gunness Founder/Director of C.A.R.E. Center, Educator & Public Health Advocate, Brittney Nadur- Guest Speaker at Seminar /Guidance Specialist (For Adults, Youth, Parents & Educators), Israel Sylvester- Past CARE center student & Pursuing a BSc. Major Computer Science Student Athlete in Basketball Campbellsville University, Kentucky.
Yesterday, December 7th, we heard from the attorney, now let's get a Government perspective on the matter relating involving 26 Haitians. We were joined by Anil Nandlall the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Guyana.