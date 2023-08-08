Morning Edition: 8th August 2023

Joining us in studio this morning is Former Senate President Timothy Hamel Smith, to discuss his thoughts on the proposed Stand Your Ground legislation and on the upcoming Local Govt Election.
The Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) in collaboration with 36 countries is currently hosting the "Doing Business with the World Series". The series is intended to educate and inform TT services exporters about the opportunities that exist globally and vice versa.
We are now joined by Vashti Guyadeen, CEO of TTCSI and Bahamian Honorary Consul Dr. Monica Davis.
It's time for our weekly tips and advice with the TTPS... Chatting with us this morning is ASP Ishmael Pitt.
There's a cool camp for aspiring digital creators this July/August vacation – Digikids Tech Incubator. The upcoming Digikids vacation camp is a free, hybrid technology camp that will cater to 1000 students during the school vacation.
To share more about it with us are Digicel Foundation Head of Project, Cindy Ann Currency and RSC Director Randall Sinanan.