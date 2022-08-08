We are speaking with the Ag. Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob about vigilante justice after, Mamoral residents caught four cable thieves on the weekend slapped them around, tied them with the same cables they tried to steal, and then handed them over to the Gran Couva police.
According to the Express "We attacked with full force," said a resident, who added that if other communities adopted a similar stance, the blatant theft of metals such as manhole covers and telephone cables would have stopped "a long time ago".
We will also talk about the police constable charged with the murder of PC Clarence Gilkes and how the TTPS treats with situations like these...not revealing too much owing to the matter being before the court.
Another proud moment for team TTO at the Commonwealth Games capturing gold at the men's 4x40m by the quartet of Dwight St. Hillaire, Asa Guevara, Machel Cedenio, and Jereem Richards. It is one of three medals won by Trinidad and Tobago over the weekend and we are joined by Arlon Morrison, the Coach of Dwight St. Hillaire and he is also President/Coach of Kaizen Panthers AC in Tobago.
Exactly one week ago the country celebrated the abolition of the slave trade in British colonies with the Emancipation Day holiday. T&T was the first country in 1985 to mark August 1st as a national holiday. For decades talks of reparations for descendants of the slave trade have been called for in several parts of the world. Over the past few years, the issue has been more dominant with various groups holding consultations on the matter.
One of those groups is the Conscious Minds Committee, who have met consistently on the matter for the last five months. A couple members, Imam Kwesi Atiba and Harvey Borris, join us now and we hope to get their views on the government's committee to review the placement of statues.
We are now joined by the President of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce Angie Jairam. We will be talking about the effect of the power outage over the weekend had on businesses, the impact of bad roads on the business community and how government can assist in restoring confidence in the business sector.
How many are aware of a Deaf Sport Association in T&T? In July 2010, five young men who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing came together and organized football competitions, bringing together all Deaf and Hard of Hearing persons throughout the country to participate and support these competitions. A lot has happened since then including, local recognition from various organizations and the government.
In September, the Deaf Sport Futsal Team will represent the country at the International Futsal Tournament in Brazil but are in need of sponsorship in order to do so. Let's get some more details from our guests, Nicholas Cumberbatch, President TT Association for the Hearing Impaired (DRETCHI), Valdano Tobias President Deaf Sports Trinidad & Tobago and Raeanna Hutton, Sign Language Interpreter.
The Parish of Assumption in Maraval is celebrating its 70th anniversary with two major events. The first of the Feast of the Assumption on August 15th and a Benefit Concert at Queen's Hall on the 21st.
The Parish of Assumption is a Historical Preservation Site, and was designed and built under the watchful eye of renowned architect Anthony Lewis. The Parish has 15 active Ministries within the Community as well as an Arm of St. Vincent the Paul.
We are joined by Reverend Fr. Ashton Simon Pierre, Congregation of the Holy Ghost Fathers, Spiritans.
Jamaican Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith's failed campaign for the Commonwealth Secretary General post cost the government $18.2 million dollars.
According to that country's Office of the Prime Minister, the sum accounts for lobbying expenses related to air and ground transportation, COVID-19 tests, meals and accommodation and communications support activities for staging of events, such as the launch and engagements with delegations. It also included IT support, printing of documents, photography, food and beverages.
An additional sum of over $25 million was spent for the Jamaican delegation to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda in June, where the vote took place.
