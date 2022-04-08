According to an article in the Trinidad Express yesterday that was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley's response to claims from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that Government was spying on people in all walks of life, including politicians, its own members, the media, members of the business community, trade unionists, and members of the Judiciary.
He said That spying story is all rubbish fed into the ear of a willing participant.
He added that the Opposition Leader's "ridiculous statement" is meant to poison the atmosphere. Now we open the lines to hear your thoughts at 623-1711 ext 1995.
We are joined by Vice President of TT Table Egg Producers to discuss the increased egg prices and the trickle-down effect on consumers. On Monday one of the three main suppliers of bulk animal feed, Master Mix, raised its price of products. The Egg Producers explained that all Master Mix's feed prices were increased by six to seven per cent and the company's customer base was largely table egg producers. As a result, Mr. Ramsingh says that egg prices would also increase but talks were still underway about the price range increase for corporate customers. Mr. Ramsingh said he recognised there were major increases in the world's food prices and so was aware the feed price increase was coming.
As we continue to observe National Autism Awareness Month, this month, we are chatting today with Ria Paria, the mother of Aiden Paria, a 14 year old with Autism. She says he enjoys horses and playing with other children as it helps to calm him. She says he has been doing very well and she is extremely proud of his development at school. Let's hear more from her on his progress.
A massive fire at the Beetham landfill on Wednesday night resulted in The Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL) is advising commuters entering the capital city and those who work and reside in the vicinity of the landfill to proceed with caution yesterday due to smoke emanating from the dump. The EMA later cautioned that Everyone should avoid all physical activity outdoors; adding that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and people with respiratory ailments and allergies should remain indoors and keep activity levels low… air quality at Beetham were at HAZARDOUS levels. Today we are speaking with the Chief Executive Officer at SWMCOL Kevin Thompson to get an update on the situation at the Landfill.
We have with us in this Morning Edition, Music producer and singer Kernal Roberts, son of legendary calypsonian the late Grandmaster Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts), also known as The Grandmaster, will be crooning "Trouble In Arima" and "12 Bar Joan" to commemorate his father's 100th birthday on Easter Monday, April 18. And Roberts said there are plans to rename the bustling Queen Street in Arima, Lord Kitchener Avenue, which is a fitting tribute, as "Kitch" was born and buried in Arima and Kernal is organising and assisting in the planning of several events, themed "All Things Kitchener", intended to ensure his patriarch's legacy remains intact. His family also has some concerns about the lack of effort from the state being put into keeping Lord Kitchener's legacy alive especially at NAPA.