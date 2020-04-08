After the break we got into our Focus on the Family segment. Today's topic was Conflict Resolution within the family. We were joined by psychologist Jan Branford after the break.
Also on the show, we told you about the online movie series hosted by the T&T Film Festival. The latest installment will be tonight. Mariel Brown, Interim Executive Director of FILMCO will told us more.
If you're suffering from a sport tabanca, the Caribbean Premier League may just have the remedy for you and more including, our information about an online Open Mic Event hosted by the Roots Foundation on April 24th.