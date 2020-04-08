After the break we got into our Focus on the Family segment. Today's topic was Conflict Resolution within the family. We were joined by psychologist Jan Branford after the break.

Also on the show, we told you about the online movie series hosted by the T&T Film Festival. The latest installment will be tonight. Mariel Brown, Interim Executive Director of FILMCO will told us more.

If you're suffering from a sport tabanca, the Caribbean Premier League may just have the remedy for you and more including, our information about an online Open Mic Event hosted by the Roots Foundation on April 24th.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Public Health Laws vs SoE

Public Health Laws vs SoE

A former Attorney General says if he were in office now, he would have advised the Government that a limited State of Emergency would be the best way to deal with the COVID 19 pandemic.

Behind The Crime Pt. 4: The Germ

Behind The Crime Pt. 4: The Germ

It’s time for our series "Behind The Crime" where we get an intimate look into the story behind the action of some behind bars. These prison interviews done by veteran CCN journalist Dr Sheila Rampersad...