We are chatting with the President of the National Parent Teachers Association Kevin David to find out how things have ben going so far with the reopening of school and any concerns the Association may have. We will also be discussing the Association's plans moving ahead which include, a Literacy Programme and Parental Training.
Joining us now is Former Head of the Farmers Union Shiraz Khan to discuss the upcoming budget and what he would like to see done for the agricultural sector, we will also address the pressing issue praedial larceny and how the recent Agri-forum is expected to assist local farmers. Mr. Khan also wants to know, how the goverment subvention will assist with food security.
it's time for Fertility Step by Step with Dr Catherine Minto-Bain. She is the Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre is based right here in T&T and offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
Today in part two of our series on supplements, we're going to focus is on the science behind supplements and fertility... we have a lot of ground to cover… including a little chat about that very hot supplement - Ashwaghanda.
Dr Catherine what was the most important thing we learned about supplements last week?
Trinidad born and UK based author Katherine Ann Byam has been trending in Amazon's hot new book releases. Her new book, Do What Matters, The Purpose Driven Career Transition Guide peaked at number 7 over the past few weeks
Byam has topped the hot new release charts in career guides, business coaching and mentoring skills, decision making skills, human resource management, and business leadership skills in Amazon UK this week with her simple message of doing what matters for the planet, and your life within it.
While she's no monk who sold her Ferrari, Byam left Trinidad and Tobago for the UK in 2009 to pursue a prominent international career as a senior auditor at a FTSE top 10 company. In 2019, she walked away from a high-paying six figure corporate career to start over, on a mission to fulfill her purpose. She joins us now to tell us more.
Let's talk now about some concerns among members of the Pan community about the executive of Pantrinbago. According to Aquil Arrindell- Captain San Steel Symphony and Robert Hernandez – Manager, Highlanders Steel Orchestra…. One of those concerns being that the sitting President may not have all the support she claims to have and that she has been violating the constitution, abusing her power and continues to stay in office without facing the polls. I must state that during an interview with Miss Beverly Ramsey Moore on the M.E. recently she did reveal that the election would be held early in October of this year … However lets go now to Mr. Arrindell and Mr. Hernandez to get their perspective on the situation.
