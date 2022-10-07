Today we are joined by Retired Major Rodney Smart, Chief Executive Officer at the ODPM to discuss the situation and advise the public how to treat with situations of disaster.
We are now joined by Calvin Seecharan -Councillor for Sangre Grande South, Kenwyn Phillip- Vice Chairman, and Councillor for Manzanilla Fishing Pond and Keon Saroopsingh - Alderman to tells us about the impact of the heavy rains in East Trinidad.
Reports are that several communities are still under water, with assistance reaching them by boat and floods waters are yet to recede in some communities.
There is a call for safer sport in Trinidad and Tobago. Former National Athlete Kwanieze John says Administrators, coaches, athletes and supporters all play a role in creating positive experiences in their respective sports.
They influence the norms and culture of their respective sporting disciplines and, therefore, are also responsible for the negative effects of sporting experiences.
Abuse and harassment can take many forms and intensities. It can vary from poor practice to criminal conduct. She adds, We have the tremendous opportunity to do things differently, to make our athletes feel appreciated and supported in their sporting journey.
She joins us now to share more of her perspective on what she would like see happen in T&T.
We begin another season of ' Our Patois, Our Culture ' as we observe World Creole month and there are a few activities happening during October to commemorate the event.
Our teachers for today's lesson are no strangers to the show, Michelle Mora-Foderingham, Trinidad Patois Facilitator and Nnamdi Hodge- Trinidad Patios Teacher, Caribbean Yard Campus join us via zoom.
Here is an opportunity for media practitioners to access a grant courtesy DIGICEL Foundation. It's open to people working in traditional and new media who are interested in undertaking a transformational community project.
All projects must be completed within 4-6 weeks and there are five grants in total to be given. Joining us via zoom is Cindyann Currency, the Digicel Foundation Operation Manager.
PROCOLLOMBIA is the name of a health-care initiative between Colombia and T&T. Doctors and health specialist of six recognized hospitals of Colombia are currently in the country for the Colombian Delegation Oncology Congress at the Hilton under the theme: "Cancer 360 – Perspective Matters" .
We have two guests joining us on set to tell us more about the initiative and the event which takes place today,Dr. Maria Valencia and Dr. Ana Arboleda.
