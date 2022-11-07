In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by the President of the San Fernando Business Chamber Kiran Singh to hear his concerns over the rising crime in La Romaine.

Residents are said to be fearful and traumatized, not knowing who the bandits will target next. The most recent victim was a businesswoman who was ambushed at her door, robbed and shot.

After two years without the traditional revelry , the National Carnival Commission is promising that 2023 will see the Mother of all Carnivals. On Saturday, the NCC officially launched Carnival 2K23 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Rynessa Cutting has more.

it's time for our Business Breakfast segment with the support of Value Optical. On November 17th and 18th, the Institute of Charted Accountants will host its 13th Annual International Finance and Accounting Conference. It promises to bring together industry experts and thought leaders at the Hyatt Regency.

AIFAC 2022 features a robust agenda that focuses on the importance of trust and sustainability and the future of the profession beyond finance. Joining us via zoom is Marissa QuashieICATT Council Member & Vice Chairman of the Members & Students relations Department.

With an increase in violent crime and shootings throughout the country, it is clear some type of intervention is needed. Not only for those who are carrying out the acts but also those impacted by it. 

Hanif Benjamin Clinical Therapist & Clinical Traumatologist joins us on set, someone who is very outspoken about using an holistic approach to solving crime.

This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image captioned, "Evening Sunset at Mosquito Creek" from Arjun Kenneth. 

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FARMERS WARN OF HIGH PRICES FOR XMAS

FARMERS WARN OF HIGH PRICES FOR XMAS

Orange Grove farmers who ply their trade at a number of markets are warning of high vegetable prices for the next few months, as a result of their crops being destroyed by flood waters. The farmers are pleading with the Ministry of Agriculture to repair the sluice gates in the area, which they say are at the root of the devastation.

OVER 7000 TURN OUT FOR US EMBASSYCOLLEGE FAIR

OVER 7000 TURN OUT FOR US EMBASSYCOLLEGE FAIR

After a two-year hiatus, the US Embassy's College Fair returned to T&T with over 50 institutions from both the USA and Canada represented. Over seven thousand prospective students turned out to the fair, in the hope that they could fulfill their dreams of studying abroad.

UNC TO HINDS: BULLETS TRAVEL

UNC TO HINDS: BULLETS TRAVEL

Bullets travel. It's the reminder coming from UNC MP Anita Haynes to the National Security Minister, following his comments on the shooting which occurred in the vicinity of the Rose Hill RC School last week. Haynes says, both the National Security Minister and the Education Minister dropped the ball. Rynessa Cutting has more.