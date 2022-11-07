In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by the President of the San Fernando Business Chamber Kiran Singh to hear his concerns over the rising crime in La Romaine.
Residents are said to be fearful and traumatized, not knowing who the bandits will target next. The most recent victim was a businesswoman who was ambushed at her door, robbed and shot.
After two years without the traditional revelry , the National Carnival Commission is promising that 2023 will see the Mother of all Carnivals. On Saturday, the NCC officially launched Carnival 2K23 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Rynessa Cutting has more.
it's time for our Business Breakfast segment with the support of Value Optical. On November 17th and 18th, the Institute of Charted Accountants will host its 13th Annual International Finance and Accounting Conference. It promises to bring together industry experts and thought leaders at the Hyatt Regency.
AIFAC 2022 features a robust agenda that focuses on the importance of trust and sustainability and the future of the profession beyond finance. Joining us via zoom is Marissa Quashie, ICATT Council Member & Vice Chairman of the Members & Students relations Department.
With an increase in violent crime and shootings throughout the country, it is clear some type of intervention is needed. Not only for those who are carrying out the acts but also those impacted by it.
Hanif Benjamin Clinical Therapist & Clinical Traumatologist joins us on set, someone who is very outspoken about using an holistic approach to solving crime.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image captioned, "Evening Sunset at Mosquito Creek" from Arjun Kenneth.