In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, Political Leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance to discuss the political landscape in Tobago.
The Ministry of Health has taken a major step in the detection and treatment of Lung Cancer with the purchase of equipment for the Lung Cancer Unit at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope.
Lung Cancer Awareness Month was observed during November and we are joined by Mr. Mark West, Head, Thoracic Malignancy Unit, EWMSC.
Let's focus on the state of the economy with a couple of business representatives as we look ahead to the Christmas shopping period and also, the very present impact of flood and how it affects business communities.
We are joined by Vivek Charran, Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business and Ricardo Mohammed, Vice Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this footage from traffic TT.