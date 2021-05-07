Morning Edition: 7th May, 2021

IMPACT OF COVID 19 IN THE WORKPLACE
Following hours of speculation yesterday on whether or not, the Prime Minister would add more measures to the public health regulations came news via the Ministry of the Attorney General's Facebook page last evening of changes to the Public Health Regulations. The official media release is expected to be sent sometime today but the official document was circulated to members of the media. The additional measures included retail discount Membership stores in the prohibited retail establishments, this is effect today May 7th until May 23rd. This is all the wake of rising Covid-19 case, the country recorded 291 new cases and two additional deaths. How is this impacting on businesses and the operations at the workplace? We were joined by Stephanie Fingal, Interim CEO, Employers' Consultative Association, Chris James- President Tobago Hotel & Tourism Association and Ricardo Mohammed, President of the Eastern Business Merchants Association.
TOBAGO SELF GOVERNMENT BILL CONSULTATIONS
The Joint Select Committee into the Tobago Self Governance Bill just completed a series of consultations, based on their initial findings published a couple weeks ago. Public Consultations were held in both Tobago and Trinidad and we were joined by Farley Augustine the Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots to get his views on the matter.
CLASS IN SESSION: Trinidad Bhojpuri
We love learning more about our culture and the history behind it on the Morning Edition. That's why it was a no-brainer to collaborate with the Caribbean Hindustani Organization for another series of Trinidad Bhojpuri. As we celebrate Indian Arrival Month we will spend the next few Fridays exploring the culture through songs and proverbs with Caribbean Hindustani's founder and our Teacher in Charge Dr. Visham Bhimull.
SIXTY-ONE TEST MATCHES PLAYED AT THE QPO
We were joined by Nasser Khan, Researcher and Author to discuss his twenty first publication which just happens to be released in 2021. It's entitled 'Sixty-One Test Matches played at the Queen's Park Oval’ and is now available for $200. He's here to share more about the book, where it can be purchased and to give away a copy to one of our viewers.
WORLD THALASSEMIA DAY
Thalassemia is described as an inherited blood disorder caused when the body does not make enough of a protein called haemoglobin, an important part of red blood cells. Tomorrow greater focus will be placed on the disorder with the commemoration of World Thalassemia Day. The Society for Inherited and Severe Blood Disorders hopes to help reduce the prevalence of new births with Thalassemia among other things, that will help improve patient care for those living with the disorder. We were joined by Jason Brathwaite – SISBDTT Member and Shenelle Maharaj – SISBDTT Member/Assistant Secretary.