Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced a major ease of the covid 19 Public Health Regulations, anong them allowing families to travel in their private vehicles without wearing masks
- A hold-off on the Public Sector Vaccine Policy.
- Public service to return to work in its full strength from today
- Public transport vehicles will return to 100 per cent capacity."
- Marine vessels being used by families will also not be required to be masked.
- Public gatherings are now allowed with up to 25 people and safe zones will be allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity
- School children will be allowed to return to physical classes at the start of term three.
Dr. Roger Hosein joins us, and will give an economic perspective to the relaxation of restrictions and ease of Covid regulations especially as this month marks the end of the first quarter of the year.
Richie Sookhai- President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce joins us now to give his analysis and perspective on the 75% capacity at Safe Zone venues as well as other points mentioned by the Prime Minister on Friday.
The Business of Carnival ® webseries, a locally produced series about the legal and business aspects of the carnival industry across the Caribbean will be featured on the international streaming platform The Roku Channel and on all Roku devices to an estimated audience of over 56 million persons. To tell us more we have with us Carla Parris- Entertainment & Sports Lawyer.
Joining us on this segment is Rubadiri Victor -Founder/President- 'PANTHEON: The Exhibition of the King & Queen Costumes of Trinidad & Tobago' and we will be discussing, The Artists' Coalition of Trinidad & Tobago (ACTT) will be staging the significant national exhibition- 'PANTHEON: The Exhibition of the King & Queen Costumes of Trinidad & Tobago' from Weds 9th March- Sun 27th March 2022 at Mille Fleurs- one of the Magnificent 7 around the Queen's Park Savannah. Held under the auspices of the Mayor of Port of Spain and in collaboration with the National Trust of Trinidad & Tobago & the Wire-Benders Guild of Trinidad & Tobago, the show will feature at least 7 of the costumes featured in the competition this year onsite, alongside older Kings & Queens, a tribute to the nation's Wire-Bender artisans, as well as a curated History of the tradition. During the exhibition's run 4 special events will be held.
The TT Coast Guard has launched an investigation into another incident out at sea, this time involving the crew of Grenadian vessel.The crew of the Grenadian "Rainia" vessel, which weekly travels to Trinidad and Tobago to conduct trade, claimed its members encountered a "nightmare," experience with the TT Coast Guard, which resulted in the physical assault and hospitalisation of at least one crew member.According to a recent report by the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN), eight crew members on the vessel were met with hostility by Coast Guard officers last week, which escalated to the assault of the crew's captain and one crew member.
The report states that the crew member was seriously injured now requiring surgery. In a statement released on Saturday, the Coast Guard stated that it was aware of the reports. The alleged actions, it said would not be, "In keeping with the service-oriented ethos that the Coast Guard expects from its members and which it has displayed over the years."
An immediate investigation into the matter, it said, would be conducted to determine what occurred and offer resolution. Joining us live from Grenada this morning is he Boat Operator of the said vessel, Keith Joseph to tell us his side of the events, whether or not the TTGC was provoked and how they feel about entering TT waters now, following what transpired and more.
Poet Tree is the debut presentation from poet Keeron Isaac. Featuring thoughts and experiences covering several topics such as life, learning, love, culture, and faith, this collection tugs at the heart and soul. Trinbagonian readers will be delighted to find poems of familiar ideas and experiences, while the international reader will get a taste of what makes Trinidad and Tobago unique. Available for purchase through Direct Message, Amazon and Kindle and Scribbles and Quills Chaguanas.