In this Morning Edition, viewers give their opinions on the rise in school violence. At a Ministry of Education Conference on Thursday 2nd June, the Chief Education Officer told reporters that "schools are now 'down to almost zero' following recent measures implemented by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, to curb violence and indiscipline in schools."
In last evening's news and today's newspapers there are reports of yet another violent attack, this time between two female students, dressed in school uniforms of the Williamsville secondary school. During the fight one of the girls withdrew a knife and began stabbing the other multiple times.
The victim who lives in New Grant was taken to hospital with wounds to her chest, face and left arm while the suspect ran away.
Police are currently looking for her and said an arrest is imminent.
In this segment, Dale Lutchman Chairman of Nova Committee and Online Business Strategist Keron Rose tells us more about the event DIGIMARK – Hitting the Digital Mark. It gets going on June 30th and is targeting Entrepreneurs of micro, small and medium business .The objective is to teach Caribbean micro & small businesses the principles and skills of digital marketing to improve and transform their businesses.
Sgt. Ancil Forde TTPS Media Ambassador continues our focus on crime, its perception locally and internationally. What strategies are being used and should some be discontinued?
The Caribbean Risk Management Academy was created in response of a need for risk management training identified during management consulting projects throughout the Caribbean.The organization is hosting its fourth conference from June 15th at the Radisson Hotel. President of the Caribbean Risk Management Academy Ken Hackshaw joins via Zoom to discuss.
A new executive of the Darts Association was elected at its annual General Meeting on May 12th with its first task being, to resume to National Darts League after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. They are hosting 'Darts is Back #3,' 501 "Grab Bag" Tournament. It's at One Woodbrook place, today June 7th, registration is $20.
Jarrod Payne- Public Relations Officer and Zackary Seales- 2ND Vice President tell us more.
In Regional News:
Guyanese Prime Minister Mark Phillips last night issued a warning to Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine to bring an immediate end to what he said was the "nonchalant approach" in managing the drainage and other infrastructure of the city during the ongoing rainy season. In a statement, the Prime Minister voiced disgust with the mismanagement of key drainage pumps across the city after impromptu checks made on Sunday evening revealed what he said was continuing neglect and dereliction of duty, resulting in undue suffering by residents.
The Dominican Republic's minister of the environment and natural resources has been shot and killed in his office by a close friend, the office of the president said in a statement on Monday.
Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by Miguel Cruz, who has been detained. No further details were immediately available.Police and emergency officials swarmed the office of environment and natural resources ministry in the capital of Santo Domingo and barred entry to it as mourners gathered nearby. Mera's office is located on the fourth floor of a building that also houses the ministry of tourism.