Morning Edition: 7th June, 2021

PM IMPLEMENTS WEEKEND CURFEW & POSSIBLE BORDER REOPEN
Last evening would have debuted the weekend curfew implemented by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley over the weekend. For the month of June, the curfew hours for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday will begin at 7 pm on the day and conclude at 5 am the following day.
Also announced at Saturday's media briefing was the possibility of a border reopening in four to six weeks and the scrapping of the exemption process. These are all matters that fall under the portfolio of National Security, which plays a major role during the pandemic and in particular, the State of Emergency. We were joined by National Security Minister and MP for Laventille West Fitzgerald Hinds.
VACCINATE TO OPERATE
Vaccinate to Operate! That's the new catch phrase from the Government as they unveiled plans on Saturday to partner with the private sector, to boost the inoculation drive. As of yesterday, over 118,000 persons received their first dose while 1,179 are reported to having been fully vaccinated with their second dose. The Prime Minister on Saturday spoke of additional vaccines acquisition and the possibility of other brands entering our system.
The latest Covid-19 update from the Ministry reported 13 more COVID related deaths and 218 new positive cases, taken from samples obtained during the period May 31st and June 5th. We were joined by Dr. Nicole Ramlachan- Geneticist Consultant at Genix Diagnostics Ltd and an Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT.
FIRST LADY FIT AND WELLNESS
Jessica James is a former athlete and her credentials include being a Five Time All American Champ, Five time Carifta Medalist, Three-time National champion in Track & Field and Miss Trinidad & Tobago World fitness winner. Jessica has taken her love for fitness and health to next level with the creation of The foundation of First Lady Fit and Wellness. With Gyms closed and restrictions on gathering. Jessica has found ways to overcome the challengesbrought on by the pandemic and helping her clients become the best version of themselves. Jessica joined us.
THE SAPPHIRE MIRIAM FOUNDATION
let's focus on the work of the Sapphire Miriam Foundation and their ' Dream Big ' Girls Empowerment Programme. It's a community based project aimed at developing leaders and provide aid for young women, who may find themselves in vulnerable situations.
It was launched on May 8th and will continue for seven Saturdays, once monthly until December. We are joined by: Simone Claxton- President and Founder of The Sapphire Miriam Foundation, Aaliyah 'Nevada' Claxton Global Youth Ambassador The Sapphire Miriam Foundation and Deborah Gibran of DG Psychological & Counselling Services In-house psychologist at The Sapphire Miriam Foundation.
ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON OUTLOOK
The Local Wet Season got underway during the last week of May while, the Atlantic Hurricane Season began on June 1st. According to the Meteorological Service both seasons are expected to be above-normal. Over the weekend we had a lot of rainfall activity and an Adverse Weather Alert from Friday until Sunday we were joined by Acting Chief Climatologist Kenneth Kerr.