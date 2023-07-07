President of the NPTA Kevin David is here with us this morning to the discuss the National School Code of Conduct being amended to include a National School Hair Code.
which will provide broad guidelines for Principals in the development of individual School Hair Rules.
This follows a meeting with stakeholders in education including the National Parent Teachers Association and comes on the heels of the controversy at Trinity College.
Lets speak a little bit about what has been agreed to.
A ruptured pipeline has led to residents in several communities including, St. James, Arranguez and POS being without water for days and weeks to explain what is causing the problem is WASA's Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Romain.
A public lecture is about to be held on Reparations for the descendants of enslaved Africans. With us now is Dr. Winston H.E Suite, Professor Emeritus of UWI.
"Covering and claiming our children for Christ!"
"Clearing up and canceling the confusion!"
To tell us more about this upcoming event is Rev Peter Regis and Express Columnist Ava "AP" Toussaint.
In this segment is a Beauty, Health and Career Day expo with Managing Director Donald James.
Its official the teams for the 2023 CPL tournaments have been confirmed.
Four teams still have one more overseas player they can sign with these names to be announced before the tournament gets underway on August 16 in Saint Lucia.
The 2023 tournament will feature matches in Saint Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana with the final taking place at the National Stadium, Providence on September 24th
The 2023 tournament will feature the best players from across the Caribbean and some of the most exciting cricketers from around the world...
With the likes of Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir and Naveen ul Haq taking part in the tournament this year, fans can expect high octane cricket in front of the vibrant crowds that have made the Republic Bank CPL what it is today...
With us this morning to give us a sneak peek in what's to come is CPL CEO Pete Russell.
