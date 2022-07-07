The wearing of face masks in this country will revert to being voluntary come July 17th according to the Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh. The end of the mandatory face mask policy came up several weeks ago with July 31st as the intended date however, upon the Prime Minister's return to the country late last week, he hinted that the policy may come to end sooner than the date originally given.
Even though the policy will be lifted, masks will still be required at certain government offices as well as recommended for certain vulnerable groups. Geneticist Consultant Dr. Nicole Ramlachan joins us in this segment.
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who celebrated his birthday last week, joins us this morning via zoom. On June 22nd, Mr. Augustine delivered his first budget presentation in the total of $3.97B with the aim of stimulating Tobago's economy. However, word from some within the business community is that nothing significant has happened in the last six months and companies continue to face resounding pressure from the banks.
Does the Chief Secretary's plan have enough "umph" to make a significant impact and why can't contractors be paid on time by the THA? Mr. Augustine accompanies us now to discuss.
We have a few more minutes with Farley Augustine Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.
For many consumers, it seems like there is a never ending rise to food prices at the supermarkets. The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war has had a domino effect worldwide and has once again reignited the conversation about food security.
Many have called for a buy local campaign but is there really a demand and at what cost? The Ministry of Trade has met with stakeholders including the Supermarket Association to discuss ways of dealing with the fluidity of this global situation. President of the Supermarket Association Rajiv Diptee joins us here this morning.
You may know the name Farrah Chow-Quan from her involvement in the carnival scene, particularly her footwear brand carnival kicks. Though based in the United States, Farrah never left her roots behind. During the pandemic she teamed up with award winning digital Daniel Blaize, based locally, to create 'The Adventures of Anansi and Boisie ABC'. The passion came from a lack of culture representation among children's books she wanted for her daughter and an opportunity to once again highlight her country. She joins us live on set.
That was the trailer for Vaser Claw, a brand new fantasy, science fiction, comic book type of series from the team at the GT Network. Over the years they have been consistent with their thrust of presenting locally produced content to an audience beyond our shores.
GT Network is a platform that celebrates creativity, broadcasting throughout the Caribbean, United States, and Canada . Let's meet the stars of their latest series...we have Jumael James who plays Vaser Claw and joining him first will be Charli Griffith who plays Queen Lou-Cinda Lamos and they are here in full costume.
We are still chatting about Vaser Claw the latest series coming out of the GT Network. Jumael James who plays Vaser Claw is still with us and now, Vanessa Seunal who plays Princess Lura join us.
This is how we wrap up for today. Thank you very much for being with us. ME PRIME airs this evening from 8:30 and here is a submission sent by Andalene Ramadhar. It was captured in Piparo, and it is the squirrel cuckoo and she says it is a large and active species of cuckoo found in wooded habitats from northwestern Mexico to northern Argentina , Uruguay, and in Trinidad.