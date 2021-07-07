There is a lot to consider during our conversation with our next guests. The full reopening of the economy, concerns over the longevity of the National Insurance Scheme and the debate of the Finance Bill 2021. It was debated in the Lower House on Friday and in the Senate yesterday, with specific interest in the Petroleum Products and Fuel Levy and Subsidy Act.
It was in last year's budget statement that Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced that government is seeking to remove the current subsidy at the pumps and liberalize fuel station. Many perspectives have been shared on this topic, the Petroleum Dealers Association President Robin Naranysingh was on this programme yesterday, the Oilfield Workers Trade Union shared their views in a media conference yesterday. Our panelists on today's Morning Edition were Kevin Ramnarine- Former Energy Minister, Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist Based at UWI, Mariano Browne- Economist and PNM Gov't Minister
It was just about two weeks ago national carrier Caribbean Airlines announced its first quarter results as a loss of 738 million dollars. Added to which, 450 positions at the airline are now in jeopardy as CAL announced a restructuring and retrenchment exercise. The Aviation Communication and Allied Workers' Union is the Recognised Majority Union and believes such a decision is ill-advised. This country's borders are set to reopen on July 17th following its closure in March last year, how have discussions between CAL and the Union been going?
We were joined by Timothy Bailey, Industrial Relations Consultant and Advisor to ACAWU
With all the virtual learning during the pandemic, it may be quite easy to forget about the July/ August vacation for students. Now more than ever, parents are looking for positive online avenues to keep children occupied during that period.
Trinidad and Tobago Youth Ambassadors began its operations in 2014 and over the years have engaged in several annual programmes. Camp Excel begins on July 12th and runs until August 13th, the cost of the virtual camp is $150.
Telling us more about the camp and some of their upcoming initiatives, we were joined by Keigon Denoon, President - Trinidad and Tobago Youth Ambassadors and Bernice Antoine, Project Officer- Trinidad and Tobago Youth Ambassadors.
The Annual Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses began on Sunday and runs until August 22nd. Powered By Faith is the theme for this year's activities and to give us all the details about participation we were joined by two Public Information Desk Representatives of the Association of Jehovah's Witnesses Frank Pantin and Claude Cedenio.