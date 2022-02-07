Matters of crime and security continue to dominate the news headlines. Yesterday news broke of a nine-month old baby who reportedly succumbed to gunshot wounds following an incident in the sea between Trinidad and Venezuela on Sunday morning.

According to preliminary reports, the little boy and his mother were shot during an incident where the Coast Guard intercepted a boat full of illegal immigrants which was heading towards Trinidad

Responding during a People's National Movement event,Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said,effective border control and the integrity of those charged with its protection are critical. Minister Hinds shares his views with us.

For decades, we've been hearing that our Trinitario Cocoa is the best the world has to offer and its used in many international products. On Wednesday , there will be a special webinar  focusing on the expansion of the Trinitario Cocoa Industry hosted by the European Union Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago and InvesTT.

Here to tell us more about the event and expand on the possible opportunities in he Cocoa Industry are Peter Cavendish, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago and Sekou Alleyne the President, InvesTT.
 
The phased return to physical classes begins today and for many parents , that can be an added concern during the pandemic. This is why we invited Dr. Nicole Ramlachan- Geneticist Consultant and Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT to share some helpful reminders with us, as we continue in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. Yesterday we reported 505 new cases and six additional deaths, active cases now stand at 20,369.
 
 
We are talking about the annual Hott 93 Carnival burn, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of February. The Hott 93.5 fm team will return for another virtual edition and to tell us more about what's incstore are Joel ' Iceman" Aming and Sherisse Mohammed.
 

Sadio Mane who missed a seventh-minute penalty, held his nerve to get the winner in the shootout.