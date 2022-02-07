Matters of crime and security continue to dominate the news headlines. Yesterday news broke of a nine-month old baby who reportedly succumbed to gunshot wounds following an incident in the sea between Trinidad and Venezuela on Sunday morning.
According to preliminary reports, the little boy and his mother were shot during an incident where the Coast Guard intercepted a boat full of illegal immigrants which was heading towards Trinidad
Responding during a People's National Movement event,Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said,effective border control and the integrity of those charged with its protection are critical. Minister Hinds shares his views with us.
Here to tell us more about the event and expand on the possible opportunities in he Cocoa Industry are Peter Cavendish, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago and Sekou Alleyne the President, InvesTT.