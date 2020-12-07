No new relaxations were announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday however, accommodates were announced to reduce supermarket crowds for the Christmas season. However for other retail operations, businesses may not receive such a boost. What are their strategies moving forward and have to extra Tobago flights boosted the tourism economy?
We were joined by Rajiv Diptee, President of the Supermarkets Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Chris James- President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association and Jaishima Leladharsingh- Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers.
Let's get into a conversation now focusing on men and their emotions. It's a topic that comes up ever so often and then quickly dies down again. While women may be more expressive with their feelings...men may be to a lesser extent. Issues relating to acts of violence or intimate partner disputes are not limited to social status, ethic background or gender preference.
How can we assist the males in our society to deal with their emotions in a non-toxic manner? For a conversation, we were joined by Dr. Katija Khan-Psychologist, Warren Anderson- President- UWI Guild of Students and Salorne McDonald- CEO of Jabulous.
Last week, acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire, placed a hold on an order by Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs to deport 26 Haitians back to their homeland. The stay granted followed an application by attorney-at-law, Darren Wade, in the Georgetown High Court. Wade had filed a Fixed Date Application which seeks to invoke sections of the fundamental rights provision of the Constitution. The government is arguing that Haiti does not fall into any of the territories covered under the constitution adding that, Haiti has not signed on to the free movement aspect of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy programme under CARICOM. Attorney Darren Wade joined us, he is currently representing all 26 Haitians.