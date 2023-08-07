Morning Edition: 7th August 2023

Joining us today is Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah to talk about the upcoming Local Government Elections and the support from the Joint Trade Union Movement.
Major political developments in the run up to the local government election. One of them is the ongoing debate over stand your ground legislation touted by the Opposition United National Congress. Political Analyst, Dr. Maukesh Basdeo, is here to tell us more.
We are talking World Steelband Month now, joining us are Reginald Vidale Chairman, National Steelband Heroes Hall of Fame Foundation.
It's now time for our Business Breakfast segment with Vivek Charran, Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers to discuss the recent spate of home invasions and robberies as well as brutal murders taking place and its impact on the business community.
