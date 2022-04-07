The independent report into the island-wide blackout on February 16th was handed over to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on Tuesday by chairman of the Cabinet Expert Appointed committee, retired Professor of Electrical Engineering, Chandrabhan Sharma. Last week, the majority union at T&TEC the Oilfield Workers Trade Union claimed that a fallen tree was the cause of the outage.
Well yesterday, the Tenth Meeting of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee was due to meet at 2:30 in the afternoon with the intention of conducting an inquiry into the blackout however, that the meeting has been postponed to Wednesday April 27th. The OWTU says they were not approached by any investigative committee to participate in the process, we are joined by Reesa Ramlogan-Jodha , Executive Vice President of OWTU.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert says this country's economy saw a sharp increase in production in the third quarter of 2021 by $5 billion. According to the Minister a few days ago the Central Statistic Office (CSO) submitted to the ministry its updated economic data for the country, and what he is seeing from these figures is that there was tremendous recovery in the TT economy in the third quarter of 2021. Imbert spoke at a PNM political meeting on Wednesday night at the Diego Martin South Community Centre. With us to giver he perspective on this revelation is Former Finance Minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira.
In this morning's edition, we chat with the Mayor of POS, Joel Martinez to get an update on how things have been going in the capital city following the lifting of Covid Restrictions, the response of the public to the return of the wrecker and he will also give us an update on his restoration project for Port of Spain.
The last time we had our next guest on, she was talking about the premiere of the film Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross.Now Frances-Anne Solomon is back a couple years later to tell us about the local screening as the film will finally be able to available to viewed in local cinemas. Filming took place in T&T, Ghana, Canada and the United Kingdom and features a stellar cast lead by our very own Nickolai Salcedo playing Ulric Cross.
A 15-year-old school girl died at the Couva District Health Facility on Tuesday afternoon, after she was allegedly beaten by a male relative. Police said the teenager, identified as Alliyah Kandice Alexander, was taken to the health facility by a 36-year-old relative, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force. A police report stated that the teenager was beaten with a belt and then fell down a flight of stairs.
The teen was reportedly was unresponsive when she arrived at the health facility and died while undergoing treatment. To discuss this tragic situation and give their thought on the disciplining of children are Rondell Feeles– President of the Father's Association and Dr. Margaret Nakhid-Chatoor-Psychologist and Educator. She is also the Assistant Professor at the UTT, Focus on Psycho-educational evaluations of children and adolescents.
The Hulk of Soca....that was just one of the ways Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart was remembered today as his family and friends bid him his final farewell at the Grand Stand in Queen's Park Savannah today.
But his children are remembering their father for the love he gave them while his sister is urging to not "wait until someone dies to acknowledge them for their contributions"
Juhel Browne and cameraman Brandon Benoit were at the farewell which also included a Carnival like procession in downtown Port of Spain.