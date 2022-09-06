Let's out the focus on the economy. Was the spotlight on the economy a hit or a miss ? and where should our direction be pointed towards now that we have a budget present coming up on September 26th?
Let's get the perspective of our guests,Dr. Roger Hosein, Economist and Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Dr. Bhoendradatt Tewarie,
Former Government Minister with the People's Partnership administration and Karen Nunez-Tesheira former Government Minister with the Patrick Manning PNM administration.
The new academic year for students began yesterday and for most, it was cut short due to TTUTA's decision to rest and reflect. The safety and security of students remain a priority of the TTPS and now that classes are back in session, efforts continue to ensure that our youth keep away from delinquent behaviour.
Last term when students returned to physical classes...some students of schools from varying locations found themselves at the centre on viral videos engaged in fights with other classmates. It was said then that talks were held with the TTPS for a collaborative effort to combat this issue and we are joined by TTPS Media Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde now.
Iconography' is a fun and educational, deep-dive docu-series. They reveal the untold stories of musical giants and cultural icons in Trinidad and Tobago, through the voices of the legends themselves, many of whom have limited recorded interview material available for public viewing, as a result of rising to prominence before the popularity of recorded video documentaries and the internet.
Guided by creator, interviewer and prodigy pannist Aviel Scanterbury, they explore the beginnings of these artist's sagas, and search for insight into what it takes to become a Caribbean icon.
Their pilot film features Dr. Roy Cape and it will be premiering at Central Bank on September 25th. To tell us more without giving away too much just yet are Mikhail Gibbings, Director/Co-Creator and Aviel Scanterbury Interviewer/Co-Creator both from Pomegranate Studios Limited.
Tishanna Mitchell is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mental Illness Awareness Project (M.I.A. Project). Ms. Mitchell brings to M.I.A. Project a record of exceptional leadership and strategic vision.
Tishanna Mitchell is currently vying for the crown at the local leg of the Miss Universe pageant. She is now a delegate trying to represent the Red, White and Black on the international stage once chosen to be Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with an image captioned "good day", this is Kegan Davis 15 yrs old from Pleasantville, San Fernando.