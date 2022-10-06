Lets begin our show today by getting a sense from you, our viewers, on what you experienced as a result of the inclement weather yesterday.
We have a package for you from our major newscast last evening and then we open the lines at 623-1711 ext 1995.
The Leadership at the Crossroads - To a Modern Workplace' is the first of its kind that the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce's (T&T Chamber) Employment Labour Relations (ELR) Committee will be hosting.
The idea behind the event is to provide customer insight and discussion, from leaders in the Human Resource industry:
On evolving Leadership needs in the face of changed business and work models largely influenced by the impact of technolog. To tell us more we are joined by Safiya Johnson -Committee Member and Jonathan Cumberbatch -ELR Committee Chairman.
Applications for the Shade House project closes tomorrow at 4 pm, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth and National Service. It seeks to assist nationals between 16-35 years with an interest in Agriculture. What is the objective of the project and why did the ministry chose this venture?.
To tell us more is Gachelle Gilkes- Edwards (pronounced GAH-shell JILKS ED-wards), Programme Coordinator, Ministry of Youth Development and National Service.
Welcome back...Dr. Visham Bhimull joins us now as class in back in session for Trinidad Bhojpuri, this time a Divali edition. Thank you Dr. Bhimull for making the time to join us in studio as we learn more about the cultural and historical significances in T&T that originated in India. As usually, we have some sayings, a proverb, a song and a video and coming down to the end...Dr. Bhimull will share more about a visit by Caribbean Hindistani to India.
The countdown to the First Citizens National Poetry Slam Finals is on!10 of the best now advance to the finals of the largest stage for spoken word in the Caribbean, with a TT$50,000 first place prize at stake, one of the highest value awards for Spoken Word artists in the world.It's happening this Sunday at the Naparima Bowl, tickets cost $200. and show time is at 7 in the evening.
To tell us about the plans for the Poetry Slam's tenth anniversary finals are:
Marielle Forbes, Hospitality and General Manager at Bocas Lit Fest and Alexandra Stewart FCNPS 2022 Finalist, 2019 & 2010 Slam Winner.
Asa Guevara is s talented son of the soil from Chaguanas and was the successful lead off runner in Trinidad and Tobago 's Gold Medal 4x400 Relay team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ..On Saturday 24th September , Republic Day.
Asa Guevara along with the other members of the relay team were awarded -The Hummingbird Medal ( Gold ) for loyal and devoted service to Trinidad and Tobago.
Today we welcome him as he talks on the season just completed and what is next and his overall feeling on receiving that Honour.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30 this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image captioned, "Waxing Gibbous moon" from Sham Sahadeo.