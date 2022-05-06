In this Morning Edition, we are joined by the country's newest political leader Gary Griffith. He is a former Government Minister, former Commissioner of Police and is apparently generating some buzz with the launch of his very own political party ' National Transformation Alliance.
The party was launched last Saturday and of course Trinidad heads to the polls for a Local Government Election due later this year, Gary Griffith joins us in this segment.
A four year old is the latest to die after drowning in a pool at a family residence. Reports say little Ryan Jagessar was visiting relatives in Couva last week when the incident occurred.
On March 30, seven-year-old Asaiah Josiah drowned in a backyard swimming pool at his grandparents' home in Tableland.
Four days later, three-year-old Maria Khan was found dead in an inflated pool at her family's home in Maharaj Trace, Gasparillo.
In April a 9 year old nearly lost his life after getting into difficulty at the Valencia River during a lime. Today we are joined by Psychologist and Independent Senator Dr. Varma Deyalsingh to weigh in on the frequency of these incidents and give his perspective on what the patents and guardians need to do to safeguard against these tragedies.
School violence is not a new phenomena but in the technological age, its presence is felt on a greater scale. An inter-ministerial committee and more police officers on the school compound are some of the ways the Ministry of Education is responding to the situation since the return to physical classes. We are joined on set by Officer Derrick Sharbodie, Manager & Founder of the St. James Police Youth Club and someone who has a wealth of experience dealing with young people from varying backgrounds.
The club has a number of programmes and initiatives to assist the youth particularly those who have a history of delinquency, officer Sharbodie tells us more about this initiative.
Last evening (May 5th 2022) Nudge Caribbean hosted the event ' Nudge Now' , a virtual business event. The aim is to assist small businesses and together with their panel of experts, help them take their entrepreneurial experience to the next level.
The organization is present in three Caribbean countries, Barbados, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago. Founder of Nudge Caribbean Anya Ayoung-Chee and local entrepreneur Tricia Alexander joins us in this Morning Edition.
World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day will be commemorated on May 8th and to commemorate ,'Red Cross Society T&T will host A Five Days of Kindness countdown under the theme #BeHumanKIND which concludes tomorrow. Also happening today is an open house at the TT Red Cross' headquarters from 9am - 2pm, where visitors can experience and participate in disaster management and first aid simulations, tour the inside of an ambulance and receive free health checks at the Red Cross clinic.
We are joined by Salorne McDonald- Business Development and Social Innovation Director,Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society
and Ariel Kestens-IFRC Head of Delegation, Country Cluster Delegation for the Dutch- and English-speaking Caribbean
Putting the focus on a bit of Golf, beginning today until the 8th the Ste Madeleine Golf Club will host the STE. MADELEINE GOLF COURSE OPEN.
We are joined by three guests:
Kennedy Lord , President Ste Madeleine Golf Club
Ronald Harripersad, Captain
Sheriss Rampersad-Handicapper