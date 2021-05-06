Morning Edition: 6th May, 2021

399 NEW COVID CASES REPORTED
The surge in Covid-19 cases continue as 399 new positive cases were recorded, from samples taken from May 2nd-4th. Out of those new positive cases, two were from repatriated nationals. The country's total number of active cases has climbed to 3024. The death toll has also been moving steadily over the past several days, it now stands 189 after four additional deaths. The Ministry of Health says currently there are 276 persons in hospital and 42 people in step-down facilities, Idi Stuart the President of the Registered Nurses Association joined us via Zoom.
TOBAGO SELF GOVERNMENT BILL CONSULTATIONS
The Joint Select Committee into the Tobago Self Governance Bill just completed a series of consultations, based on their initial findings published a couple weeks ago. Public Consultations were held in both Tobago and Trinidad and we were joined by Farley Augustine the Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots to get his views on the matter.
GLOBAL COALITION IN SUPPORT OF SVG
A Global Coalition in Support of St. Vincent & the Grenadines was formed by the country's Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves together with the Chairman of the OECS, Roosevelt Skerritt, Prime Minister of Dominica following the recent eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano. They have held a couple meeting thus far and here to give us an update on how things are progressing, we were joined by: Nigel Salina- Project Leader the Global Coalition in Support of St. Vincent, Lou Anne Gilchrist- Ambassador St. Vincent and Grenadines to Washington, Dr. Carlene Radix the Head of Human and Social Division of the OECS Commission.
HAVE YOUR SAY
We were joined by Paul Smith the 1st Vice President of Transport & Industrial Workers Union.