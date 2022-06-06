In this Morning Edition, Political Analyst Derek Ramsamooj discusses the political landscape. Yesterday was nomination day for the United National Congress, incumbent Kamla Persad-Bissessar may not be the only person vying for that political leader spot as reports say former Health minister Dr. Fuad Khan filed papers for the party's leadership.
This comes on the heels of a public spat between UNC Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Leader of the PNM's Women League Camille Robinson-Regis which many have deemed to be divisive and ethnically charged, over name references on the political platform. Both parties have denied any malice and called on the other to apologize.
The Summit of Americas gets underway today in Los Angeles with some leaders opting to stay away due to Cuba and Venezuela being left out.
Talks are expected to cover topics such as the economy, democracy, politics, migration and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Government has rejected a tuition increase proposal by the institution and also announced that 10% cut in funding. The UWI Guild of Students President Kobe Sandy says students are relieved that the government rejected the proposed tuition increase but says there are mounting concerns over future of GATE funding. In this segment, Mr. Sandy discusses the situation via Zoom.
In the Value Optical' Business Breakfast segment, the focus is on the second virtual Agri CampARK, the brain child of the organization Increase Kids Agro World, geared towards kids aged three to seven.
Louisea John- Browne Founder -IKAW and Riyadh Mohammed Lead Consultant at TACS gives the details.
In this segment, the focus is on the Tobago economy. The PDP administration is set to give it's first budget presentation before the end of the month and in an interview on June 5th, told TV6's Elizabeth Williams, that the date will be announced this week. Businesswoman Diane Hadad gives her perspective on what she heard from the Chief Secretary and her expectations from this new administration.
Cricket is the focus of the final segment. The West Indies swept the ODI series against the Netherlands by 20 runs, sweeping the series 3-0 on Saturday 4th June. Commentator Lester Cassimy gives his view on this and the regional four day series.