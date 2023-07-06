Morning Edition: 6th July 2023

Joining us this morning is Senior Counsel Martin Daly to discuss the Law Association's warning to politicians against going on public platforms and making statements that encourage, what it says, is the belief that this country's Judiciary is not impartial.
The Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Authorities are planning a weekend of prostate screening for men - Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - and Dr. Keegan Baggan - General Manager, Primary Care Services at the NWRHA are here with us this morning.
The University of the Southern Caribbean together with the Community Hospital of Seventh Day Adventist are hosting a conference with 15 International Speakers. Its Focus will be on Leadership and Ethics in health care ,
Joining us now are Dr. Steven Carryl Chief Executive Officer of the Community Hospital of Seventh Day Adventist and Samuel Sankar Director of Strategic Partnership of The Community Hospital and the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC)
Preparations are underway for CANTO's 38th Annual Conference & Trade Exhibition and we do have the organization's Secretary General Mrs. Teresa Wankin in studio with us this morning.
In this segment we discuss Belmont's Bountiful Harvest 5. Priest in Charge of the Parish Canon Father Ronald Branche and Vestry Member and Lay Minister Keisha Sealy are here with us this morning.
Yuh think its too early to talk about soca and fetes? Well not so says mas band YUMA as they are about to launch their presentation for 2024. YUMA Director Tanya Gomes has all of the details for you
