This morning, we are ready to hear your perspective on the recent protest in P.O.S that left SWMCOL Management afraid for the safety of staff and equipment, that caused hours of traffic and forced the police and army out to quell demonstrators.
However MP for P.O.S South Keith Scotland told us just yesterday, that while he understands the frustration of the community, fiery protest is not the way to go. The action by the residents was taken over the police killing of three men from the area on Saturday. What are your thoughts on the situation?
The National Parent Teachers Association (NPTA) has won in Court again, defeating CLARENCE MENDOZA AND HIS "A" TEAM in their quest to overturn the NPTA Election Results.
Justice Carol Gobin presiding in the POS High Court, reportedly dismissed an Injunction Application brought by Clarence Mendoza and his "A Team", who filed for an Injunction seeking to overturn the results of the NPTA Elections held in April this year.
Joining us this morning to talk about the matter are Attorney Martin George, NPTA President Kevin Davin and 1st VP Zena Ramatali.
Our dialogue with the NPTA Executives and Attorney Martin George is continued.
As we begin our second hour of the show, we are joined by President of the Prison Officers Association, Ceron Richards following reports that the Prison Service is distancing itself from the statement of no confidence in National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds attributed to Mr. Richards.
Via statement on social media the service said it took note of a press release dated July 1st, by Richards, citing "no confidence" in Minister Hinds. The release added that Richards' views on Hinds are not those of the prison administration. Today Mr. Richards is here to clear the air on the situation.
President of the Caribbean Olympic Committee Brian Lewis, who recently served his final term as President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee earlier this year , talks. Trinidad and Tobago 's final receipt of 3rd gold medal which was officially received by the 4x100 meters relay team from the 2008 Olympics where they placed second to the eventuality disqualified Jamaica team.
History was also made when the national anthem of TT was played via the steelpan after many years of Brian Lewis trying for this change to the policy .
Lewis was also just involved in the Caribbean Games which concluded in Guadeloupe.
We now chat with Head of the Down Town Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud to give us his perspective on the impact of this week's fiery protest in Morvant, Beetham and Sealots over the police involved shooting that left three young men dead.
Thank you very much for viewing, we invite you to join us at 8:30 pm for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image captioned "on a road trip in Tobago".