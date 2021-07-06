In today's edition of the Morning Edition, for the past few days, we have seen a downward trend in Covid-19 infections, a welcomed change following the high number of deaths recorded in May and June. The seven additional deaths recorded yesterday, July 5, 2021, took the toll to 899, all of the deceased suffered from co-morbidities.
Thirty six people were discharged and 127 additional persons tested positive for the virus. The economic impact of the pandemic may have received a lot of attention in the past two days that one may forgot, our frontline workers who continue to deal the the virus head on. We spoke with President of the TTRNA Idi Stuart.
No decision on the liberalization of fuel gas stations just yet, following Friday's debate in the Lower House. The political parties did not reach a consensus regarding the Petroleum Products and Fuel Levy and Subsidy Act however, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said, Government is looking to put the framework in place for a new fuel distribution system that will affect gas prices at the pump.
The Minister expressed optimism that the eventual retail costs ought not to be much different from what prevails now. We heard from the Petroleum Dealers Association President- Robin Naraynsingh.
Even in the midst of a pandemic, crime fighting remains paramount. Concerns are once again rising over the safety of women and growing desperation by some as a result of the economic challenges faced. What are some safety tips we can apply to our daily routine, whether at the supermarket , leaving for work, or at home that can help make us feel a bit safer in our environment. Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us.
In our Roundtable talk, we focused on the Prime Minister's media conference. The main talking point stems from the number of businesses that were not reopened and the additional ones that were. Dr. Keith Rowley also outlined the clear markers for entry into this country when the borders reopen and gave us an update on the public vaccination drive. We got the perspectives of Teddy-Ann Quamina, International and Sustainable Business Student and Youth Activist, Kriss Hosein , National Youth and Regional Parliamentarian / Engineering Student at UTT.
We were joined by the Commissioner for Cooperative Development, Mrs. Charmaine Mc Millan-Simon to tell us about the role of Co-operative Societies.
International Day of Co-operatives was observed on Saturday under the theme rebuild Together. One of the mandates of Co-operatives is to promote professionalism and fair-play for all.