On Morning Edition, it was one of the major headlines leading up to nomination day and was made official on nomination day. Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus was a prominent member of the People's National Movement Tobago Council prior to nomination day. Dr. Tsoiafatt-Angus says her decision is solely based on the people of Tobago and nothing else. The Independent candidate for Scarborough /Calder Hall joined us.
In the October budget presentation the Minister of Finance said that the Government intends to introduce a private sector operator into the Port handling operations, now carried out by the Port of Port of Spain by the end of fiscal 2021. A cabinet committee was appointed in November and consultations have begun on the privatization of the Port. The Seamen and Waterfront Workers' Trade Union is represented on the committee, How has the dialogue been thus far and what's the union's take on the New Ferry 'APT James ' expected to arrive in the country this weekend.
The Youth Votes Matter Campaign, is really self explanatory. It's the brainchild of Youth Advocates and Former UWI St. Augustine Guild Councillors who see the need to raise awareness and create a platform, where young people can become more involved and informed. They hosted a few sessions in the lead-up to the 2020 General Election last August in collaboration with other stakeholders. Now as we approach a THA Election and Local Government By-Elections all on the same day Janaury 25th, they have resumed their sessions via Facebook and YouTube. We were joined by Shenell Felix Executive Director and Kendell Vincent Head of Civic Engagement for the Youth Votes Matter Campaign.
'That's not love' is the latest campaign launched by social outreach organization Jabulous, to aid in reducing violence against women and girls. The project is funded by UNWOMEN as part of the spotlight initiative. The virtual launch takes place this Friday and joined by Salorne Mc Donald Chief Executive Officer Jabulous.
The Costa Book Awards is one of the UK's most prestigious and popular book prizes which was launched in 1971.It celebrates the most enjoyable books of the year by writers resident in the UK and Ireland. Two Trinidadian-born writers Ingrid Persaud for her book, Love After Love by and our next guest Monique Roffey have emerged winners. She is a Trinidadian born British writer, the author of seven books and the winner of the OCM BOCAS Award for Caribbean Literature. She is a Senior Lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK. Her recent novel, The Mermaid of Black Conch has just won the Costa Novel Award, 2020, and was short-listed for the Goldsmiths Award, 2020.