In this episode of Morning Edition, we discuss all of the happenings on the political front as Dr. Keith Rowley maintains his position at the helm of the PNM while the PDP falls apart in Tobago.
Yesterday Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his entire team resigned from the party, attached to his statement was a letter in which all the PDP members stated that they were now Independents.
Now, Watson Duke the founder and Political Leader of the party is calling for fresh THA elections, saying the people voted for the PDP to lead and if they have resigned they are no longer representing what the people want.
To get his insight and analysis of the situation, we are joined by Political Analyst Dr. Maukesh Basdeo.
We are now speaking with Economist Dr. Marlene Attzs about the socio-economic impact of the recent flooding, treating it as a national issue and how to move forward.
Futhermore, its impact on children going to school, climate change and the blaming game currently going on and how the crisis should be treated with instead.
Sgt. Ancil Forde is back with us as we look at safety tips for shoppers as well as strengthening community partnerships.
A wife, mother of two, grandmother of 1,Pearl Balgaroo taught Economics at SAGHS for more than 30 years. In her forties, she thought she was living her best life, she had faced the usual challenges which she felt that she had overcome. Pearl was balancing things with good food, gym, hiking, yoga and spiritual practices.
Little did she know at 46 in the year 2006, her world would be turned upside down with stage 4 breast cancer. She went through the betrayal, denial, anger phases and finally acceptance. She was ready to devise a plan and fight.
In the early days, she felt she had not survived long enough but 15 years later, 2 bouts of cancer, heart failure, lung issues, she was ready to tell her story.
Just about one month ago, Women in Action for the Needy and Destitute otherwise known as WAND...launched the book ' The Story of Wand' which was complied by board member Jan Bocas Ryan.
The charitable organization was founded in 1998 and their most recent fundraiser was to assist in the extension of its safe house to increase the capacity by 100 per cent.
To tell us more about the book and the organization we are joined on set by Jan Bocas Ryan.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image of a sunset in Tortuga sent by 8yr old Karmalei.