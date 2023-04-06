In this Episode of Morning Edition, we begin the show today with Professor Roger Hosein, to discuss Article 4 of the IMF Report and its impact on Trinidad and Tobago.
Dr. Sandi Arthur is a practicing physician since 2007 and attained the Doctor of Medicine in Family Medicine in January 2017. She joins us now to talk about world Health day.
GAMA Global's objective is to promote professional development needs and leadership skills within the financial industry.
The GAMA Trinidad and Tobago Association was formed in collaboration with the 87 year old organization - GAMA Global, CEO and President Bonnie Godsman as well as Head of the Local Chapter Amery Rauseo join us live now to tell us more.
King Sagz the Dreamer was born out of necessity.As a writer and musical artist, Sagz has had the good fortune of some success in his second home of Canada.
However, after a lifelong struggle with depression came to a head in winter 2021, it was clear he needed to find a new way forward to survive.
Its Holy week and today is Holy Thursday, joining us to chat about the significance of holy week, lent and easter is Fr. Stephan Alexander.
We now open the phone lines to hear from you our viewers. As we head into the long Easter weekend what are your thoughts or concerns on road safety and beach safety? call us 623-1711 ext 1995.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join for M.E PRIME at 9:30pm. Do have a safe, fun and blessed weekend.