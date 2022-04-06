President of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association Allan Ferguson is reiterating his call for government to regularize of the scrap iron industry. This after Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon noted a 47 per cent increase in its exports. Mr Fergusson says they want the government and its respective agencies to institute the necessary laws and regulations to properly govern the industry and encourage further development…Mr. Fergusson joins us this mooring to expand on what the Association wants going forward.
In this segment, we are joined the Representative of the promoters Association Paige De Leon to discuss the confirmation of Tobago Carnival in October and what it means for the industry. Carnival in Tobago will be held from Friday October 28 to Sunday October 30 this year. Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris announced the dates on Monday, during the Tobago House of Assembly's executive council media briefing.
Focusing on religion and the period of Ramadan for those of the Muslim faith. It is considered the the holiest month in the Islamic calendar where from sun-up to sundown devotees abstain from food and water.2022 marks the first time Ramadan will be observed without Covid-19 restrictions since 2019, we are joined by Maulana Sheraz Ali Imam of Nur E Islam Jamaah and Shaykh Mohamed Munaf Mohamed Imam of Caroni Jamaah.
Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. Dr. Minto Bain and her team in T&T offer the full range of fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby. Today's topic is egg donation, and Dr. Bain tells us more.
The safety and wellbeing of a nation's children is essential to shaping the future of any society. During the month of April several organizations will observe Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Children's Authority is key on that list. The Authority has expressed concern over recent videos and reporting of school and home behavioural patterns , some of them violent in nature.
The Children's Authority says It is a normal occurrence for children to misbehave, and these displays of unwanted behaviour are often their way of communicating their feelings that they are not necessarily capable of verbalising.It adds that of the almost 30,000 cases of children in need of care and protection reported to the Children's Authority of Trinidad and Tobago during the period May 18th 2015 to August 31st 2021, 5.9 percent were reported to be children in need of supervision.
We are joined by Krista Ali- Psychologist and Marlon Bascombe-Manager (Ag.) Intervention & Investigation Unit (East) , Children's Authority.
The annual Bocas Literary Festival is on from April 28th-May 1st under the theme 'Four Days to Change the World'. To tell us what events we can look forward to is new Festival Director Nicholas Laughlin, thank you for being with us.