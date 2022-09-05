As we kick off the show today we want to hear from you our viewers and get your thoughts on the reopening of school and the day of Rest and Reflection called by TTUTA, Spotlight on the Economy and the announcement of the September 26th budget date …call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.
Joining us now is Diane Hadad as we continue to discuss the budget and spot light on the economy. Without further ado let bring her in now to get her perspective, concerns and what she wants to see for Tobago in the budget… Good morning and thanks for being with us.
Welcome back to this second hour of the Morning Edition. Lets chat now with Derek Joseph - Pres. Petroleum Dealers Cooperative Society and Robin Naraynsingh, Pres. Petroleum Dealers Association about the economy and another possible increase in gas prices. They are concerned about the amount of investment in agriculture and businesses and want to see more focus from government in those areas.
We are joined by Professor Ramesh Deosaran, a distinguished holder of public office and he founded The Caribbean Journal of Criminology and Social Psychology. He joins us today for our continued conversation in collaboration with NALIS as we observe Patriotic History month.
He has written many publications on inequality, crime and education in Trinidad and Tobago. Fresh off the 60th anniversary of Independence observance, how would the Professor sum up our progress?
Holy Cross College is hosting its 65th Anniversary Reunion/Old Boys Gathering at the School's Compound, Calvary Hill, Arima on September 10th.
With us is Mr. Israel Duncan (Class of 1999) he is the Chairman of the Logistics Committee for the 65th Anniversary Old Boys Reunion. He is also a serving member of the Police Service with 20 years' service, a certified Pilot and a motivational speaker we will also be chatting with Mr. Sheridon Hill (Class of 1984), Vice Chairman of the Logistics Committee, Inspector of Police on pre-retirement leave from the TTPS, former Public Information Officer/Head Corporate Communications. He was also the Keynote Speaker at the Annual Achievement Day Awards Ceremony in 2016.
