A thirteen year old student reportedly suffered a deep gash to his head which required six stitches. To speak with us on the matter this morning Is TTUTA 2nd VP Kyrla Robertson Thomas .
The 13-year-old San Juan North Secondary School student is recovering from injuries he sustained after he was hit on the head by a slab of falling concrete.
It is cancer awareness month and today we are joined by Geneticist at Genix Diagnostics Ltd Dr. Nicole Ramlachan to discuss genetic testing to assess risk and also genetic typing of tumours and drug response genetic testing to determine best treatment options for those who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Island States should unite to support amending the Rome Statute to Criminalize ecocide to prevent unlawful and wanton acts committed which would result in widespread or long-term damage to the environment, this according to Nesha Abiraj, Diplomatic and Advocacy Liaison, Ocean States to the Stop Ecocide Foundation .
Twenty Three (23) International Criminal Court (ICC) Member States, as well as the European Parliament, the global interfaith community including Pope Francis, indigenous communities and youth activists have recorded interest in ecocide law.
To tell us more about their recent conference on these issues are Jojo Mehta - Director & Co-Founder of the Stop Ecocide Foundation, Nesha Abiraj and Prof Judith Gobin- Science & Environment 1st female Professor in Science in UWI's 73 year history.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30 this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image of a sunset at Blackrock Tobago