In this episode of Morning Edition, crime and murder continue to plague the country and citizens who may have information are in some cases still afraid to come forward. Today we are speaking with Head of Crime Stoppers Darrin Carmichael about the situation.
The Ministry of Health is observing World Hand Hygiene Day today. Joining us now is Dr. Rajeev Nagassar, Chairman National Multisectoral Committee to combat Antimicrobial Resistance to tell us more.
Criminologist and Author Darius Figueira is with us now to give his perspective on Crime and the changing patterns of criminal activity in the country and how that may be impacted by the migrant population.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark joins us now to address concerns raised by the Prime Minister over statements he made with respect to the Brent Thomas matter.
Now we are live on set with Model Darrell Hart about the Book Title - The Dark Magician Book I which Launched April 21st. -Globally.
Now we open the lines as promised to get your views and perspectives, call us at 623-1711 ext. 1995.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us this evening for M.E PRIME. In the mean time we leave you with this positive quote -" good morning, attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference."