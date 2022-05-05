Following the revelations of the Judith Jones Committee's report entitled 'Safeguarding Children in Community Residences and Child Support Centres in Trinidad And Tobago', Minister of Gender and and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy announced a task force and a 126 million dollar action plan.
This follows allegations of abuse and misconduct at children's homes revealed in the report handed to cabinet in December 2021.The 11 person investigative team visited some 21 institutions and conducted 46 interviews which revealed instances of sexual and physical abuse at some children's homes.
Also coming to light is the role and function of the Children's Authority. Minister Webster-Roy in today's newspaper is quoted as saying " it would not be fair to say the Children's Authority did nothing to intervene when it was made aware of reports of abuse at children's homes".
What did the Children's Authority do to address the problems experienced ?. Well former Chairman Hanif Benjamin who led the organization from 2017-2020 join us in this Morning Edition.
In this segment, we feature our first session of Trinidad Bhojpuri 2022 edition with Dr. Visham Bhimull as we commemorate Indian Heritage Month. He is the founder of Founder of Caribbean Hindustani and has been doing extensive work year round in promoting the culture and language of Trinidad Bhojpuri, let's get into today's lesson.
( ORDER OF TODAY'S SEGMENT )
1. Trinbago Bhojpuri Alphabet (Video )
2. Vocabulary and expressions of congratulations (two images)
3. Proverb (Bhag Chali Point )
4. Song
5. Discuss the article by Dr. Winford James (Guardian Article)
The entertainment landscapes are about to heat up with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and regulations, soca and calypso lovers have the option of seeing Kes the Band and David Rudder live at the Hyatt on saturday.It is hosted by Nu Wave Event Solutions and here to tell us more is Gleeson Job- Marketing Manager, Nu Wave Event Solutions.
In this artiste's forum, we are joined by music producer Romell ' Smiddy' Smith to tell us about his latest EP "The Journey and we have a couple of the artistes also with us, Cherise Ransome- Artiste and Jahblend Artiste Based in Africa.