GOV'T ANNOUNCES RELIEF PACKAGES FOLLOWING ADDITIONAL
Six more Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours and 235 new positive cases reported. Daily reminders that we are in a fight against a deadly virus and as a result, additional measures were taken by the government. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley made those decisions on Monday while announcing a multi-million-dollar relief package to aid those who are being impacted financially by the regulation measures.
Also on the economic front, The Central bank released its annual economic survey. One of the main points revealed that over 2,700 people were retrenched last year according to data presented by the Ministry of Labour. We were joined by: Dr. Roger Hosein, Economist, Kevin Ramnarine- Former Energy Minister and Mariano Browne- Former Gov't Minister & Economist.
TRINBAGO YUH NICE
Take a look at this submission by Rishi Goordial, it's an Osprey in flight with what could be a cutlass fish for breakfast.
THE MENTAL AND SOCIAL IMPACT OF COVID 19
We have covered the economic and health impact of the pandemic but now let's focus on the social and mental implications. Covid-19 has impacted us all, from employees, parents, children and the elderly, who are in one of the most vulnerable groups. To share their knowledge on these areas we were joined by: Dr. Cheryl-Ann Boodram, Lecturer and Coordinator of the Social Work Programme Department of Behavioural Science UWI, Daryl Joseph- President of the Employee Assistance Professionals Association / Consulting Psychologist/Director, Josal Consulting Ltd.
WEATHER ALERT #2 IN EFFECT
The Met Office has continued its Adverse Weather Alert, a second one at Yellow Level. We joined our very own Seigonie Mohammed for the update.