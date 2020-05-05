We continued the focus on the political landscape. A change in the leadership of the Tobago House of Assembly leadership and there are other political issues also in the mix regarding the UNC and PNM. There's also the concerns of the reopening of businesses in light of high ratings T&T received over its handing of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ralph Maraj joined us after the break and shared his perspectives.
Millions of tenants worldwide are without the means to pay their rents especially ones of a commercial nature. It's no surprise that tenants and landlords are in discussions particularly, those who have commercial businesses that have been labeled non essential.Last week an article highlighted the plight of Trincity Mall tenants, Trincity Commercial Centre Ltd offered one month rent-free to tenants however, they are hoping that the assistance can go a little further. We were joined by Nadia Mohammed, Beauty Salon Owner, Elizabeth Lee-Gift Store Owner and Asim Williams- Phats International
The coronvirus pandemic has forced to rethink a lot of our daily activities including health-care. Insurance giant Sagicor recently announced that they will be accepting these claims and were joined by Robert Trestrail- Executive Vice President & General Manager, Sagicor Life Inc and Dr Alexandra Ames of Ames Medical Services.
Caribbean nations affected by natural disasters in the past. Creator Keron Bascombe along with business partner Brent Eversley of Green Farm Nation have been actively involved in research on food sustainability in the region. They recently had success as finalists in the Caribbean Innovation Challenge organised by the Young Americas Business Trust.