This morning, Attorney at Law Nafessa Mohammed is joining us to discuss a major ruling in the High Court concerning all immigrants. Yesterday the court stated that the 1951 Refugee Convention obligations do not apply and cannot be enforced in Trinidad and Tobago. This means that ALL IMMIGRANTS ARE SUBJECT TO THE PROVISIONS OF the Immigration Act and migrant/ asylum/refugee seekers can be deported even if they have registered with the UNHCR. Could you break down this ruling a little further for clarity and the impact it is going to have?
After concerns raised by many including the Prime Minister, there is now a new but Acting Chief Administrator in the Tobago House of Assembly
She is Denese Toby-Quashie.
Today we are joined by Economist Dr.Vanus James to look at this new development and other matters affecting Tobago
The Ministry of Labour is conducting a job vacancy survey again. Joining us is Bruce Spencer, Head of the Labour Market Information Unit at the Ministry of Labour and Wendell Thomas of Kairi Consultants.
We are discussing Autism now and moreso Autistic Children. Ria Rampersad of the School for Autistic children is here to tell us more.
PUFA academy to be the first out of Trinidad and Tobago as well as the wider Caribbean to participate in the Gothia Cup. Where there is over 700+ teams from 36 countries would be a part of this tournament. To tell us more about what is happening in this regard, are Nyron Jones (Head Coach) and Player, Kafense Mc Kell. Good morning and welcome.
We leave you with this image- San Fernando Wharf, Sunset time from Sham Sahadeo.