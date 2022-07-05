In this Morning Edition, Beetham residents formed a human barricade and then littered the highway with debris on Monday morning, protesting the deaths of three residents in a police related shooting on Saturday.
The angry residents blocked the east and westbound lanes of the Beetham Highway, as well as the Priority Bus Route, causing gridlock traffic.
Drivers heading out of the city made a U-turn on the highway and drove in the opposite direction to avoid falling victim. Debris was also set on fire in the Sealots area. Police and Soldiers had to be called to the scene to deal with the situation. Up to thsi morning police vehicles were lined up on the Beetham highway in the event of disruption. Attorney at Law and MP for POS South Keith Scotland weighs in.
As we continue to discuss the protest that erupted yesterday in different parts of the city, C.E.O of the Solid Waste Management Company Kevin Thompson, tells us what type of damage this action could cause, as protesters set fire to SWMCOL's Transfer Station Tire recycling Facility in the sealots area as well.
In the weekly segment with the TTPS, Sgt Forde discusses the Police Patrol Strategy touches a bit on the fiery demonstrations of July 4th 2022 in the capitol city.
In this segment, we highlight the ﬁrst exhibition of Daniel Lewis (aka Priest868 or "Priest") and is to be held at Arnim's Art Gallery (Port of Spain). Also featured as a supporting artist is his younger brother Jeremy Lewis. It is a charity event as 20% of the proceeds generated will be donated to the Rape Crisis Society of Trinidad and Tobago.
Priest specializes in realistic portraits using the ballpoint pen as his primary media. His almost ﬂawless ability to capture and re-present the human ﬁgure in various states of expression has captivated the interest of persons from all walks of life including politicians, professionals, athletes and others.
In this segment, Dr. Kavita Ramlochan –Ag SMO, Haemotology SFGH and Ms. Shenelle Maharaj –Secretary for Society for Inherited Blood Disorder, tell us more about the Ministry of Health's upcoming blood donation initiative.