In today's Morning Edition for 5th July, 2021, the Covid-19 figures continue to show a downward spiral. Yesterday's media release revealed thirteen additional deaths and 115 new cases. The Month of June has been deadliest locally in relation to the Covid-19 virus, surpassing May's 326 deaths.
Is there anything specific we should be looking at for the month of July? Dr. Nicole Ramlachan- Geneticist Consultant at Genix Diagnostics Ltd and an Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT spoke with host Fazeer Mohammed.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will officially hand over the reigns of Chairman of CARICOM to the Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda, Dr. Gatson Browne today during a CARICOM heads of Government meeting. The meeting beings today and concludes tomorrow with the Covid-19 pandemic high on the agenda.
It is the 42nd regular meeting of CARICOM which will be chaired by incoming CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda from 10 am and will also feature remarks outgoing Chairman of CARICOM Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley
We got the perspective of someone who is no stranger to regional politics, analyst Derek Ramsamooj.
In our Business Breakfast segment in partnership with Value Optical, we put the focus on The Green Key programme. Green Key is an international voluntary eco-label awarded to tourism accommodations and other hospitality facilities that commit to sustainable business practices. Two properties in Tobago have recently received the award, they are Bananaquit and Shepherd's Inn, both located in Crown Point Tobago. At the moment, the two properties are the only Green Key certified sites in the English-Speaking Caribbean.
We joined our guests Louis Lewis, Chief Executive Officer TTAL, Tenisha Brown-Williams National Coordinator for Green Key, Green T&T and Rachel Best- Manager Bananaquit.
We were joined by Minster of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan. Last week the government increased transportation capacity from 50% to 75% for taxis, maxi taxis and buses. On the heels of that announcement comes an increase for the passenger ferry capacity, He also gave us the latest with the Port Privatization as announced in 2020 and In just over two weeks to go before the long awaited Tokyo 2020 Olympics. TTCO President Brian Lewis joined us for an update on the preparations for Team TTO.